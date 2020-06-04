Kingswood Rummage Sales Now Underway in Southwest Sioux Falls

In a year where almost everything hasn't seemed quite normal, it was nice to see a degree of normality return to the Sioux Empire yesterday. Even if it was a few weeks late getting here.

The 2020 Kingswood Rummage Sales officially kicked off on Wednesday (June 3) in southwest Sioux Falls.

The rummage sales typically held each year in late April but were postponed until June 3rd due to COVID-19.

Now through Saturday (June 6) hundreds of people will converge on homes in the Kingswood Rummage area, looking for some booming bargains each day.

I can tell you first hand the rummage business appeared to be alive and well here in the Sioux Empire on Wednesday morning. I witnessed numerous cars filled full of bargain hunters out and about during my morning run. COVID-19 didn't seem to be too big of a concern with most people. From what I saw, it looked like business as usual at most of the sales I ran by.

Despite what I witnessed, the Coronavirus pandemic will change the way people shop at this year’s event, according to Dakota News Now. They report COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Kingswood Rummage Board President Larry Schnabel told Dakota News Now, We’re posting guidelines for shoppers and homeowners to follow. We would like everyone to wear a mask if possible, we want everybody to keep a six-foot distance and use hand sanitizer.”

Some rummages are on the record as saying they plan to take precautions even further, by controlling who handles the money exchanged at various sales to help control any potential spread of the virus.

One big change you will definitely see when you're out rummaging this Kingswood season is no portable bathrooms.

Dakota News Now reports the Kingswood Rummage Board made the decision to eliminate all the portable bathrooms this year to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus and help to keep shoppers safe.

See a map of the Kingswood Rummage area and get more details here.

Source: Dakota News Now