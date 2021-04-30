Kayaking is a lot of fun. It's a relaxing way to spend a nice day outdoors. And a local kayak rental company is giving away a chance to win a kayak and more.

King Rentals is giving away a pretty swanky package of stuff. One lucky winner is going to get a new 10-foot Lifetime Kayak with paddle and life vest included, 3 all-day kayak rentals, a brand new Yeti cooler, four sirloin steaks, two packs of hot dogs, and four packs of ground beef.

Anyone who wants to enter simply has to go to the King Rental website and click on the "Win a free kayak" link on the top of the page. The meat alone is worth the time to enter.

Get our free mobile app

King Rentals is a local Sioux Falls company that not only supplies kayak rentals, but also brings them to you at the starting point, but also moves your vehicle and picks you and the kayaks up at your endpoint. It doesn't get much more convenient than that.

You can get kayaks delivered to area lakes or rivers in and around Sioux Falls. They also have specific routes they run. For instance, the Rapid Greenway route starts you at Farm Field Park at 57th Street and Western Avenue and ends at Rotary Park at near 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue. That route can take anywhere from 1.5 to 3 hours to cover the 4.15 miles of the Big Sioux River.

(Results Radio/Townsquare Media is not a sponsor of this contest.)