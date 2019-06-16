King of the Cage to Make Debut in Sioux City

More and more MMA events have been coming to the area and the latest event will take place in Sioux City.

On August 24, King of the Cage will make it's Tyson Center debut as they will take their talents to Sioux City.

It's another great opportunity to check out the up and coming MMA talent throughout the world right in our backyard.

The bouts will be highlighted by Kyle "The Dude" Angerman will be matched up against Frank "The Nightmare" Schuman for the KOTC Welterweight World Title.

Angerman is from Des Moines and Schuman is from Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin.

There will be 12 fights on the card that evening as well.

Tickets are now on sale at TysonCenter.com.