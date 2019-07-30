King of the Cage MMA Event in Sioux City Postponed

A lot of MMA fans in Sioux City were excited about the upcoming "King of the Cage" event, but because of an unforeseen situation, the event has been postponed.

August 24 was the scheduled date and no new date has been announced for the reschedule event.

Until that date is announced, refunds are being given to those who bought tickets.

Those refunds will be issued through the place where you bought them.

More and more MMA events will be coming to the area and fans are looking forward to this event being rescheduled.