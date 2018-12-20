Kim Vanneman Named South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture

Following a nation-wide search to find the best and brightest to serve South Dakota’s largest industry, Governor-elect Kristi Noem today announced that Kim Vanneman will join her cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture.

“Agriculture is South Dakota’s top industry, so it is essential we have a secretary who is as passionate as they are knowledgeable about the opportunities before us,” said Governor-elect Noem. “Kim Vanneman shares my vision to develop the state’s ag economy and give more young people the ability to thrive as farmers and ranchers in South Dakota. She’s a life-long producer and a fierce advocate for agriculture.”

Vanneman, originally from Chamberlain, is a co-owner/operator of Vanneman Farms, a diversified farming operation in Ideal that produces row crops and small grains as well as finishing feeder pigs and a commercial beef cow herd.

Additionally, Vanneman served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 where she sat on the Agriculture, Natural Resource, and Education Committees. Vanneman currently serves as a director for Farm Credit Services of America, Farm Credit Council, Farm Credit Foundations, and FCC Services.