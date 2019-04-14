Kids Who Stall Going to Bed May Be Operating out of This Playbook

Whoever put together this toddlers guide to stalling is brilliant and knows first hand the struggle of bedtime with a tactical kid.

We have all been there after a long day and your ready to go to bed and your kids start pulling all these little maneuvers to stay awake a few more minutes.

I saw these very accurate 30 step by step accounts of putting a professional staling kid to sleep.

See if these first 3 steps from the article in Motherly sound familiar:

STEP 1: Make it as hard as possible for your parents to change you into your pajamas. This can be accomplished by running around the house at full speed and stopping for no one.

STEP 2: Hide.

STEP 3: When they finally catch you, scream, “Noooooooooo!!!!!!!” and kick your body out in every direction.

To read the entire 30 steps click here.

It's nice to know I'm not alone in this parenting struggle. I would like to know if anyone else has a similar issue with getting their pets to sleep. My German Shepherd is a grade a bedtime procrastinator.

Sources: Motherly