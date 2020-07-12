Kids Are Going Through The ‘Quarantine 15′ Too

You may have heard the phrase 'Quarantine 15'. That's the fifteen pounds you've put on because of the Pandemic. You can't get out and about like you used to, haven't been as good at taking those walks or runs, getting to the gym, getting the exercise you've always done. Plus, you're cooking and baking more than usual and as a result...eating maybe a little more and maybe not quite as healthy.

And that has brought on those dreaded 15 pounds that weren't there on the first of February.

Well, the same type of thing is happening to the kids.

While you certainly know your routine has been upended, remember it has for your kids, too. Not only was the end of the school year totally dismembered, but the daily routine in virtually every other area of their lives also went topsy-turvy. And yes, believe it or not, kids can get just as stressed as mom and dad. And that can mean less exercise and more eating. And perhaps not the best type of eating.

According to an article in the Philadelphia Inquirer, having all-day access to food is one problem. And then with the pandemic shutting down virtually all sports, the activities kids enjoy was curtailed as well. Bottom line: Kids just haven't been as physically active as they have been in summers past.

The solution isn't anything we don't already know: Kids should eat better and have at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. It may take a little creativity but it can be done.

Things seem to be (hopefully) 'opening up' a bit. Here's to hoping those kids can get out, be active, and enjoy the rest of the summer!