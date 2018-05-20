MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khiry Shelton scored his first goal of the season to help Sporting Kansas City tie Minnesota United 1-1 on Sunday.

Sporting KC (7-2-3) is unbeaten in its last three games and has just one loss since opening day.

Shelton, acquired by trade from New York City FC in December, headed home a corner kick by Johnny Russell to open the scoring in the eighth minute. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 SuperDraft, Shelton scored just six goals in four injury-plagued seasons for NYCFC.

Minnesota's Darwin Quintero put away the rebound of his own stopped header to tie it in the 20th minute. Quintero fed Miguel Ibarra, who played a cross to a wide-open Quintero in the middle of the area. His header was stopped by goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Quintero tapped in the putback with his right thigh.

Bobby Shuttleworth had eight saves for Minnesota (4-7-1), which is winless in its last three games.

