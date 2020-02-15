KG, Kobe & Duncan Headline Hall of Fame Finalists

Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan headline the 2020 Basketball Hal of Fame class.

In addition to the big names that played on the court, others who have covered the game are being recognized as well.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon and Mike Breen were elected into the Hall of Fame as they will receive the Curt Gowdy Media Award.

The Hall also recognized Jim Gray and TNT's "Inside The NBA" program with awards this year.

It is going to be a different feel at the induction ceremony with the passing of Kobe, but it may go down as the most memorable ceremony of all time.

Not only will you have the star-studded class including all-time greats like KG and Duncan, but there will also be a day for all of us to immortalize Kobe Bryant and his lasting impact on the game even after his shocking death.

The Hall of Fame selections will be announced during Final Four weekend in Atlanta.