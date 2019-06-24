KFC Is Launching the Cheetos Sandwich Nationwide

Get ready for a wild food creation from KFC. The popular restaurant chain is about to unleash to the world a "Cheetos Chicken Sandwich" to the world next month. According to Chewboom, the Cheetos Sandwich features a hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet nestled atop a “pinch of the thumb, index and middle fingers” layer of crunchy Cheetos, KFC mayo and Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun.

The restaurant initially tested the Cheetos Sandwich at select test locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia earlier this year and it was a huge hit! But you better get them while you can because they are only available for 4 weeks in the month of July, after that they are gone for good! The KFC Cheetos Sandwich will make its nationwide debut on July 1, 2019. Over the years, KFC has deployed a number of other quirky, limited-time-only dishes including the Double Down nine years ago.

Source: Chewboom