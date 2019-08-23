LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's highest court lifted one of the last major hurdles for the Keystone XL pipeline in the state on Friday when it rejected another attempt to derail the project by opponents who wanted to force the developer to reapply for state approval.

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld the decision of regulators who voted in November 2017 to greenlight a route through the state. The court's decision was a victory for the $8 billion project, which has been mired in lawsuits and regulatory hearings since it was proposed in 2008.

Despite the victory for Canada-based TC Energy, opponents vowed Friday that the legal fight to block construction was far from over.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to rule on a lawsuit challenging state regulators' decision to approve a route for the Keystone XL pipeline through the state.

The decision on Friday could clear yet another major roadblock for the project or force pipeline developer TC Energy to reapply for state approval of a new route, a setback for the company that would lead to more months of delay.

Environmental groups, Native American leaders and some landowners are seeking to overturn the Nebraska Public Service Commission's 2017 vote to green-light the pipeline. Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a route, but not the one the company would have preferred.

Opponents say the alternative route that was approved didn't get the same level of public scrutiny and input as the preferred route. Beginning in Canada, the pipeline would extend into Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Connecting with an existing pipeline system that has crude oil flowing to the Gulf Coast.

Here in South Dakota the state Public Utilities Commission has accepted an adverse-weather plan that TC Energy needs to start work. Construction of the South Dakota segment is set to begin next year sometime.

