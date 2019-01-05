Keystone XL Pipeline Construction Draws Concerns of Protests

The pipeline is coming! The pipeline is coming! And some South Dakotans are prepping for the worst. Or at least some bad happenings.

With the Keystone XL pipeline construction set to begin soon officials in Butte County are preparing for the possibility of protests over the construction of the pipeline by securing more jail cells.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that the Butte County Commission approved an agreement last month to use Falk County's jail systems if necessary.

The move comes as TransCanada plans to start construction on the oil pipeline this year. Many environmental groups and Native American tribes have sought to block the project because of environmental concerns.

Butte County currently holds its inmates at the Meade County Jail in Sturgis. The pipeline will also run through that county.

Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere says he's concerned that the jail would fill up quickly should civil disturbances occur.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

[gravityform id=8 name=SignUp for the Our Newsletter