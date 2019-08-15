Kevin J. Krull is Appointed Circuit Judge

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem today appointed Kevin J. Krull to serve as judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

“Kevin has a strong history of serving his community and seeking out truth,” said Noem. “His background and experience have prepared him well for this position, and I’m confident he will be an excellent judge.”

Krull grew up in Watertown, South Dakota. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he obtained a degree in government and international studies, and the University of Florida College of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor.

“I am honored and humbled for this opportunity to serve South Dakota,” said Krull. “In my position as State’s Attorney, I have worked hard to listen to the opinions of others and evaluate those opinions with an open mind. I look forward to exercising these same practices as I serve the people of the Fourth Circuit as judge.”

Krull served in the U.S. Army from 1987 until 1991. From 1998 until 2002, he worked in private law and practiced general law and family law. In 2001, he began serving as a part-time Deputy State’s Attorney and added criminal prosecution to his practice. In 2003, he became a full-time criminal prosecutor, and served in that capacity until 2011, when he was appointed Meade County State’s Attorney. In this role, he has specialized in criminal prosecution and provided legal advice to the county commission and other county officials.

The Fourth Circuit includes Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, and Ziebach counties in western South Dakota.

