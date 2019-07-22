And we have a new winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the 2019 season after the race on Sunday (7/21). Kevin Harvick scored his first win of the season and broke a 21 race winless streak

He did it on older tires holding off Denny Hamlin, who put on some new rubber during a caution period on lap 266. Harvick stayed out on the track and did not pit in order to hold position.

Electing not to come in for tires was a roll of the dice. It turned out to be a winning decision. The call was made by Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers.

Hamlin came back out with some new tires and restarted in fourth. He would easily move up to second, but from there chase Harvick to the end.

Things got very intense on the final lap with Hamlin bumping the back of Harvick and then Harvick making contact back at Hamlin later in the lap. At the end it was Harvick by 2/10's of a second. See where your driver finished.

This track is the one for Harvick to win on. He has now four victories at New Hampshire, the most of any current driver and tied with Jeff Burton for most all-time.