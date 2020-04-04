Kevin Garnett played 21 seasons in the NBA and is now off to the Hall of Fame.

Alongside Garnett are former NBA superstars Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan to headline a huge 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The star-studded class doesn't stop with those three, as legendary DII coach Barbara Stevens, WNBA star Tamika Catchings, Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, former head coach Eddie Sutton and former Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich all were named on Saturday to basketball immortality.

Locally, KG is beloved as the best player ever to wear a Timberwolves jersey and had so many fans not only in Minnesota but throughout the NBA world.

His intensity, accompanied by the unwavering passion for the game helped make Garnett a fan favorite.

This class as a whole will go down as one of the best of all time considering the impact and resumes that they all were able to have throughout the game.

The Class of 2020 is scheduled to be enshrined in Springfield on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and no announcement has been made if there is an alternative plan if the COVID-19 pandemic continues deep into the summer.