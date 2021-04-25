Kentucky Wins NCAA Volleyball National Championship in Omaha

The 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament is a wrap and the team atop the sport is there for the first time.

The University of Kentucky won its first-ever National Championship in Volleyball on Saturday in Omaha, NE.

The city of Omaha played host to the entire 2021 NCAA Volleyball Tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was once again a great host for a major NCAA event.

The Wildcats defeated Texas 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) and were resilient throughout the entire Championship match.

The Kentucky volleyball team will be welcomed home in Lexington to a celebration on Sunday afternoon and is FREE to the public at Memorial Coliseum.

For more information on the Kentucky volleyball team, their roster, and more news surrounding the National Title, you can visit their website.