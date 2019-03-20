Kenedi Wendt Pleads No Contest to Sioux Falls Day Care Abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A former Sioux Falls day care worker facing dozens of child abuse charges has pleaded no contest to two counts.

A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing. The Argus Leader reports Kenedi Wendt is to be sentenced in June.

Authorities allege the 23-year-old Wendt and another worker at Little Blessings Learning Center were caught on surveillance video last year slamming children to the ground, yanking them by their arms and stomping on them.

Thirty-one-year-old Theresa Gallagher has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in June.

