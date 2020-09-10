‘Karen’ Misses List of Most Popular Baby Names

This may come as no surprise but the name 'Karen' is almost non-existent for new baby names, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), who keeps track of such things. The SSA has released the most popular baby names for 2019 and the name 'Karen' took the biggest hit.

The name Karen is often found in memes usually depicting the short bob-style "can-I-speak-with-your-manager" haircut, often going out of their way to inconvenience others with their entitlement.

But at least some baby girls are being blessed with the name. The SSA said it was still the 660th most-popular baby girl name for 2019!

We don't want to let the boys feel left out so here's the list of the most popular baby names of 2019:

Here are the Top Girls’ Names:

Olivia Emma Ava Sophia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Mia Harper Evelyn

Top Boys’ Names:

Liam Noah Oliver William Elijah James Benjamin Lucas Mason Ethan