Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs are the world champions of football.

On Sunday night in South Florida, the Kanas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The game itself was a back and forth affair that saw Kansas City continue their postseason trend of needing a comeback win to secure victory.

Trailing 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored two consecutive touchdowns to take the lead 24-20.

After a stop on fourth down for the Chiefs defense, they turned it into a Williams touchdown on the ground and ended the night with a Super Bowl win.

This marks the second Super Bowl win for the Hunt family and the Kansas City Chiefs, fifty years after their first win in Super Bowl I.