Just How Much Does South Dakota Love Pickles?

South Dakotans sure do love their pickles, at least that's what a new survey by career website, Zippia shows. But where does the Mount Rushmore state land on the list of states that love pickles the most?

For me, pickles are a great compliment to a delicious meal. But do I go out of my way to eat them? Absolutely not. That being said, some people are a lot more passionate than I am, like the entire state of South Dakota!

In Zippia's list of which states love pickles the most, South Dakota is at number 4. What state tops the list? That would be Maine. Our most northeastern state grows a substantial amount of cucumbers, so naturally, they eat a lot of pickles. Vermont comes in at number 2 on the list, followed by our neighbors to the north, North Dakota.

Just how did they come up with this list? Well, according to Zippia, these rankings are based on how much cucumber production is done in each state, as well as the number of internet searches for pickle recipes.

Which states are not so fond of anything pickle related? Hawaii ranks dead last on the list, followed by Nevada, Florida, New Jersey, and Arizona.

Some of South Dakotans favorite pickle related foods are Dill Pickles, Bread and Butter Pickles, and Sweet Pickles. My personal favorite? The legendary South Dakota Pickle Beer! If you haven't tried it yet, there's plenty of places in the Sioux Empire that will serve you this tasty beverage.

Sources: Zippia, Maine Garden Ideas