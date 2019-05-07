We know how important our school teachers are. They work long days in noisy classrooms and so it seems that only one week is not long enough to show them how much we appreciate them. Well, they ARE appreciated and some businesses and restaurants want teachers to know that as well.

But the funny thing about national chains is that some select stores celebrate a particular promotion while another doesn't. So, here's hoping that the deals and offers listed here are also available in Sioux Falls. because we believe Sioux Falls has some of the finest teachers in all the nation.

Here's a few possible deals:

Slim Chickens: With a school ID Tuesday, students, and teachers get a 20% discount and a free cookie with dine-in and drive-thru orders.

Sonic Drive-In: The fast-food chain says. From Tuesday (5/7) through the end of May, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

Barnes & Noble: The retailer offers educators a 20% discount on qualifying purchases year-round with its free discount program.

McDonald’s: Some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday. I'm not sure about the Sioux falls locations but it wouldn't hurt to ask.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer through Sunday, May 12.

Sky Zone: I couldn't find it on the Sioux Falls site but participating locations are giving out free jump tickets to teachers. You can contact them at www.skyzone.com or (605) 553-9910.

Scooter’s Coffee: Teachers get half off any drink May 6 when they show proof.

Again, offers may not be valid in all locations, but it wouldn't hurt to ask at the counter. Thank you, teachers!

Source: USA Today