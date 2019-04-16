Jury Convicts Man in Fatal Shooting in Sioux Falls Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man has been found guilty in a fatal shooting in the Sioux Falls area.

The Argus Leader reports that jurors deliberated for about two hours Tuesday before convicting Henry Little Long on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Long killed 40-year-old LaKendrick Thornton in a car last September after he got into an argument with Kelsey Roubideaux. Long and Roubideaux were both accused of driving to a rural Minnehaha County area and leaving Thornton's body in a ditch.

Roubideaux pleaded guilty to accessory to a felony last month. Her testimony was the focus of the three-day trial. Long's lawyer said she lied on the stand and was under the influence of meth the night of the shooting. Prosecutors said she was a credible witness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

