June’s Best Buys Reflect Summer Opportunities for Sprucing Up

Whether you're attempting to up your home's comfort or curb appeal, or maybe your own, there are items that are great buys this month which can help you do both. Consumer Reports monitors prices on all sorts of products year-round so they can track when the items are at their lowest cost.

These are four of the items which should be really reasonably priced during the month of June.

Pressure washers - Nothing can get rid of gunky buildup on driveways and the exterior of your home like one of these, but they do offer a bit of advice. Try one before you buy it, storing and maintaining one may not be something you'll want to do long-term. Also, avoid a zero-degree nozzle, you can do a lot of damage to your home, your fence and yourself, (should things go awry) with that pinpoint of highly pressurized water!

String trimmers - The biggest decision you'll have to make here is, gas or battery-powered. Battery-powered is generally quieter, but you won't get much more than a half-hour out of one battery.

Dehumidifiers - In our part of the world, summer tends to be a humid season and humidity levels over 50% can allow mildew, mold and dust mites to thrive in our homes, plus just feel really uncomfortable. You need to consider where you'll have it, in terms of size and capacity and then shop for in-store promotions which could save you even more.

Smartwatches - These wrist computers can do just about anything you do on your phone or laptop. You must make sure that you purchase one compatible with the type of phone operating system you'll be connecting to. For example, if your phone is an iPhone, then your smartwatch needs to be an Apple product also.

For more shopping tips and tricks, see Consumer Reports online .

Source: Consumer Reports