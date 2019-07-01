July Is National Hot Dog Month. What Is The Best Hot Dog Brand?

First of all a Hot Dog is not a sandwich. That's strait from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council was established by the American Meat Institute in 1994 to celebrate hot dogs and sausages and their role in American culture. Twenty-five years later, the Council is the pre-eminent resource for hot dog and sausage facts and information.

July is National Hot Dog Month. So I went to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council to see what was the Best Brand of Hot Dog. They don't seem to have any opinion on that. So I went to Delish.com. They know all sorts of stuff about food.

They stated that “We have tasted hot dog aftert hot dog after hotr dog to determine the best.” Here is what Delish.com came up with for the Best Hot Dog Brands: