Julian Assange Arrested in London

Julian Assange was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11. Police in London say the WikiLeaks founder was taken into custody at the Ecuadorean embassy on extradition charges to the United States, as well as for breaching U.K. bail conditions.

In a statement Thursday, police said Assange has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates'.

The WikiLeaks founder sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, after he was released on bail while facing extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations. The accusations have since been dropped but he was still wanted for jumping bail.

Separately, he has been under U.S. Justice Department scrutiny for years for WikiLeaks' role in publishing thousands of government secrets.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.