Judd Hoos Live at Wiley’s Friday Night

They have shared the stage with bands like Warrant, Firehouse and Breaking Benjamin. Their latest single, " Dirty Work " has over 70,000 Streams on Spotify. Now the band from Sturgis, South Dakota is coming back to the Sioux Empire to rock downtown Sioux Falls.

Judd Hoos will take the stage at Wiley's Tavern on Friday Night starting at 9:00PM. This is a free show so everyone is welcome. The group will be dropping their next EP album on May 31st. As a result, the band will be playing the popular favorites and will likely test out some of those new tunes on Friday night.

The band currently has 120 dates booked across 10 Midwest states including a week of headline shows booked at the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. For more information on this show and the rest of the 2019 tour, go to Juddhoos.com .