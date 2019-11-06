UPDATE: Journey and The Pretenders 2020 Tour

UPDATE: Journey, with special guests, The Pretenders, previously scheduled for June 9, 2020 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The entire summer and spring tour has been scrapped by the supergroups.

In a statement, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, and Arnel Pineda say, “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first."

Journey's tour partners at Live Nation will ensure ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options. You can get a full refund, or you can request a 150 percent credit with Live Nation donating the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, go to Liveation.com/Refund.

Journey's illustrious career has netted them one diamond, ten platinum, and 3 gold records. And more than likely, you'll hear all 18 of their Top-40 singles.

The current Journey lineup:

Opening the night will be The Pretenders. 2020 will be the 15 year anniversary of their acceptance into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame. Their hit singles include “Brass in Pocket," “Talk of the Town,” “Message of Love," “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Middle of the Road”, "2000 Miles", “Don’t Get Me Wrong”, “My Baby”, and “I’ll Stand by You."

It kicks off May 15th in Ridgefield, Washington and visits over 60 cities before wrapping up September 12th in Bethel, New York.

The tour is a return to the road for both acts -- Journey only did six shows beyond their 14-date Las Vegas residency this year, and Chrissie Hynde and company haven't toured the U.S. since the summer of 2018.