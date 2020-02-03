Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie will participate in the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge for the second consecutive year.

Okogie will play for Team World again after posting 13 points in last year's loss to Team USA. This season, Okogie has averaged eight points and five rebounds per game in 45 appearances.

He joins Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine, and Karl-Anthony Towns as Timberwolves players to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge in two consecutive seasons. At least one Timberwolves player has played in the game in each of the last five years.

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge takes place in Chicago as part of NBA All-Star Weekend. The game will be played on Friday, February 14.

Minnesota currently sits at 15-32 this season and nine games out of the eighth spot in the NBA's Western Conference Standings. Prior to the All-Star break, the Timberwolves will play the Clippers (Feb 1), Kings (Feb 3), Hawks (Feb 5), Clippers (Feb 8), Raptors (Feb 10), and Hornets (Feb 12)

Source: Minnesota Timberwolves