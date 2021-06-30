Josh Donaldson Calls-Out Lucas Giolito, “Not Sticky Anymore”

Your team is in last place. You're on the road. And you jack one out of the park for an early lead. Go Twins! But, Josh Donaldson wasn't finished as he thought a little extra was warranted. And I don't mean with his bat but with lip-service.

Tuesday night in Chicago the Minnesota Twins (33-44) played what was the second of a four-game series against the league leading Chicago White Sox (46-32). Game-1 on Monday was postponed due to rain. Meanwhile, after Donaldson rounds the bases he decides to flap his lips and call out starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and appeared to yell "Not sticky anymore."

ESPN writes, Donaldson's apparent comment came as he rubbed his hands together while making his way to the Twins' dugout.

Giolito said that if Donaldson wants to talk, he should talk to the pitcher's face saying, "That's kind of a classless move."

The White Sox would give Giolito his 100th career win by beating the Twins 7-6.

Tonight’s game will have Bailey Ober starting for Minnesota and Dylan Cease on the mound for Chicago. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.