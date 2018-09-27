2018 marks the 50th Anniversary of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The show is based on Joseph from the Bible and his story. The story is told entirely through song and with some help of the narrator. You will see Joseph's life with his father, Jacob, his eleven siblings, and of course, his coat of many colors. Joseph's story is one of triumph. He goes from being sold into slavery to being the right-hand man of the Pharaoh.

The music in the show varies stylistically. There are some songs that have a country-western feel all the way to a calypso feel.

The show opens Thursday, September 27th and will run through Sunday, October 7th. Show times are 7 PM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with 2 PM matinees on both Saturday and Sunday.

All shows are at The Historic Orpheum Theatre at 315 North Phillips Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls.

