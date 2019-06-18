Jose Berrios Strikes Out 10 in Minnesota Twins Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After an awfully sluggish start to their World Series title defense, the Boston Red Sox have begun to round into form.

Their latest stride came in the series opener at first-place Minnesota, with a dominant Rick Porcello on the mound.

Porcello pitched seven innings to outduel Twins ace Jose Berrios, and the Red Sox stretched their winning streak to a season-high six straight games with a 2-0 victory Monday night.

Porcello (5-6) allowed only four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts, just his third start out of 15 this season with seven or more innings completed.

Berrios (8-3) struck out 10 batters in a season-most eight innings, with five hits and no walks.

Minnesota's streak of 14 straight games with a homer ends two short of tying the team record. Plus, their record 20 straight games at home with a homer came to an end.

In game-2 tonight Michael Pineda will get the start at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

