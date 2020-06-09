Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will be honored in two different states.

Nelson is set to join the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame according to the Packers. His induction into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame will take place on October 4, while his Wisconsin enshrinement is delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nelson was born in Manhattan, Kansas, and was a football, basketball, and track athlete at Riley County High School. His athleticism and skills earned him a scholarship to Kansas State.

During his Kansas State football career, Nelson played in 36 games and totaled 2,822 yards and 20 touchdowns. His success at K-State led him to be drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Nelson spent 10 seasons in Green Bay helping the Packers win a Super Bowl in 2010. He finished his NFL career with 613 receptions for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns. Among his stats includes a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2014, Second Team All-Pro selection in 2014, and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2016. As of today, Nelson is fifth all-time in Packers history for receiving yards and second all-time in receiving touchdowns.

Following his 10 year stint in Green Bay, Nelson moved on to play for the Oakland Raiders for one season in 2018. While in Oakland, Nelson finished with 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns.