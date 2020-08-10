Join the Marketing Team at Results Radio Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls!
We’re searching for one more person to join our Marketing Team at Results Radio Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls. Someone who’s not afraid to communicate face to face with people has a helper mentality and is willing to learn new skills.
We have a thorough training program that’s on-going to help sculpt you into a well-rounded marketing strategist...someone who can help businesses grow with intelligent and creative marketing plans.
You’ll learn new skills to help you thrive for a lifetime.
If you feel this may be the perfect opportunity for you right now...call Chad Jacobs at 605-373-6344.
Results Radio Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.