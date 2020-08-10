We’re searching for one more person to join our Marketing Team at Results Radio Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls. Someone who’s not afraid to communicate face to face with people has a helper mentality and is willing to learn new skills.

We have a thorough training program that’s on-going to help sculpt you into a well-rounded marketing strategist...someone who can help businesses grow with intelligent and creative marketing plans.

You’ll learn new skills to help you thrive for a lifetime.

If you feel this may be the perfect opportunity for you right now...call Chad Jacobs at 605-373-6344.

Results Radio Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.