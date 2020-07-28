John Daly, Vijay Singh Confirmed for 2020 Sanford International

Two of the biggest names to play golf have confirmed that they will return to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Sanford International.

John Daly and Vijay Singh will come back to Sioux Falls for the Sanford International this year. Both players will make their third appearance at Minnehaha Country Club.

Daly returns after finishing tied for 25th in last year's event. The 54-year-old has a top-ten finish in 2020 at the Cologuard Classic back on March 1st. As a member of the PGA Tour, Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship.

Three-time PGA major winner Singh will look to improve on last year's tied for 35th finish at the Sanford International. With the PGA Tour Champions being partly postponed due to COVID-19, Singh continued playing golf with the PGA Tour. Singh recently finished tied for 62nd at the Memorial Tournament played in July. Singh won the 2000 Masters along with the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championship.

Tickets for this year's event are on sale now and available through the Sanford International website.