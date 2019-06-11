Joey Logano Wins NASCAR at Michigan

The fifteenth race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was set for Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. But the rain came down, postponing the FireKeepers Casino 400 to Monday afternoon.

Joey Logano was destined to win this race no matter what day it ran on. He had the fastest car Saturday in qualifying earning him the right to start on the pole position.

He also had the fastest car in the race. It was a dominating performance, with Logano out front for 163 of the 203 laps on the two mile oval.

With all that said, it still came down to the critical final restart and the last two laps to seal the deal and win the race. Competitor Kurt Busch had a hard charge underway and was pushing hard to steal the victory.

After the late caution came out when Erik Jones spun in the grass, Logano got the restart he needed along with the drive over the last two circuits to outrun Busch at the finish line by 1/10th of a second.

Thanks to Logano’s victory, Ford Motor Company retained the Michigan Heritage Trophy that goes to the manufacturer of the winning car. Ford drivers have won the last three races on Ford's home turf.

Martin Truex Jr. came in third followed by Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch. See where your driver finished.