Joe Mauer Has His #7 Retired by the Minnesota Twins

Joe Mauer is one of the most beloved Minnesota Twins stars of all time and now he is immortalized in Twins lore for eternity.

The always calm and collected Mauer couldn't keep it together on this date as the emotions came pouring out as the tribute video began to play.

For 15 MLB seasons, Joe Mauer roamed the fields as a Minnesota Twin, wearing #7 and doing it all with class.

So much class, that me and my wife named our second son after the Twins star.

Being a home town kid and fulfilling his dreams for his hometown team was a dream come true for Mauer and a dream come true for Twins fans.

Mauer will still be around the ball park from time to time and the Twins would love to have him around even more but it seems like for now Mauer will enjoy his family and friends a little bit more than the game of baseball and deservedly so!

Thank you Joe for all the great memories!