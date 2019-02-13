J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls Recognized, Earns Award

There's more shining at two of South Dakota's Harley-Davidson dealerships than just bike chrome. J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls and Glacial Lakes in Watertown have earned the prestigious Silver Bar & Shield Circle of Achievement Award for 2018.

The award is given to dealers based on motorcycle and related product sales performance, customer service and satisfaction, and operational measures.

J&L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls opened in 1975. In Watertown Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson has been the dealership since 2006.

“This is the second year in a row that J&L Harley-Davidson and Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson have won the Silver Bar & Shield Circle of Achievement Award under our leadership,” states Joe Entenman, President and partner of J&L Harley-Davidson. “We believe it speaks highly and demonstrates how hard our team works to provide our customers with extraordinary experiences. We don’t just sell motorcycles, we change lives.”

Silver Bar & Shield award recipients, like J&L Harley-Davidson and Glacial Lakes Harley-Davidson, consistently elevate the brand by providing their customers with exceptional and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences.