Jimenez, Pride and Toms Lead Sanford International After Day 1

The Sanford International has one day in the books and there is a three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

Dickey Pride, Miguel Angel Jimenez, and David Toms all shot a -5 on Friday to land themselves into the lead.

This is the third year of the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, SD at the Minnehaha Country Club and has seen Steve Stricker win in 2018 and Rocco Mediate win last year.

Not only are there some notable names atop the leaderboard, but there are also plenty of names within striking distance.

Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker, Jay Haas, Scott McCarron, Bernhard Langer, and even John Daly are all within three strokes of the lead after one day of play.

Daly being within three strokes of the lead is great for the crowds that may come out this weekend but is also a positive note during a tough time for the two-time major winner as he revealed he has bladder cancer on Thursday.

On a segment for the Golf Channel, Daly revealed that he had to have surgery to remove the cancer but that his doctor said there is a recurrence rate of 85% and he will know more after his next appointment in three months.

There are so many storylines heading into the weekend at the Sanford International and it is going to be very interesting to see how they all play out.

