Jim Olander Named Sioux Falls Stampede President

One of the best people in the USHL has received a promotion as Jim Olander has been named the President of the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Olander is synonymous with the Stampede and has been serving as the Executive Vice President for the team.

The Minnesota native has been with the team since 2013 and will now oversee the day to day operations of the entire organization.

In addition to his roles on the business side of things, he has also been the play by play voice of the Stampede as well.

They have ranked first overall in league attendance for the past six seasons and are currently on pace for the seventh straight season, averaging over 6,000 fans per-game.

During the 2015–16 season, the club set the USHL single-season attendance record, drawing 200,597 fans over 30 games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

All of this has come under the guidance of Olander and it is just another prime example of why he makes perfect sense as the teams team President.

“We are thrilled to name Jim Olander president of Sioux Falls Sports, LLC., the owner and operator of the Sioux Falls Stampede,” said Brian Schoenborn, managing partner of the Stampede.

As someone who has got to know Jim over the years, he is a true professional and does so many things for the team and community off the ice and I am so excited for him to have this new role.