Jerry Seinfeld Bringing Stand-Up Tour to Sioux City

Getty Images for Philly Fights C

One of the world's best-known stand-up comedians is bringing his legendary act to Sioux City.

Jerry Seinfeld will be on stage at the Orpheum Theatre, Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets range from $50 to $115, plus taxes and fees and go on sale to the general public Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM.

Long before he was the driving force behind one of the most successful television shows of all-time (Seinfeld, 1989-1998) Jerry spent more than a decade as a stand-up comedian, first appearing at open mic nights in New York City in the mid-1970s.

His first big break came in 1981 when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. By 1987, Seinfeld has his first hour-long HBO special, Stand-up Confidential.

After ending Seinfeld in 1998, Jerry has been keeping busy with projects like the 2007 film Bee Movie, which he produced, co-wrote and starred in.

Most recenty, he created the Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which just finished its 11th season in 2019.

