Jerry Jones Says Fans Will Be at Dallas Cowboys Games this Fall

As college football took some major blows this week, the National Football League continues to move forward with the intention of starting in September.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took it one step further this week by saying not only will there be games, but Cowboys fans will be able to attend games this Fall.

This comes within the same week that the Washington Football Team announced that they wouldn't be allowing fans to games in 2020.

Jones was doing a video conference with Mike McCarthy the new Cowboys head coach when he discussed the upcoming season and how fans would be a part of the equation.

“The Dallas Cowboys plan on playing all of our football games and we plan on playing them in front of our fans.”

All of this is subject to change and I do believe that there will be fans in some NFL stadiums this fall, but what that will look like will be different for each team across the league.

Right now according to Yahoo Sports, there are three teams, the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys have offered pod seating to fans so far.

Those "pods" seem to be growing in popularity as NFL teams try to come up with ways for fans to attend games this Fall.

For more information on the National Football League as they prepare for a season unlike any other, you can visit their website.