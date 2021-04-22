Jeopardy! Announces More Guest Hosts – Including LeVar Burton!

Jeopardy! continues to have guest hosts try to fill the spot left by beloved host, Alex Trebek.

So far, no permanent host has been announced.

So far Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, and Anderson Cooper have all stepped in to host Jeopardy!.

Just as before, Jeopardy! will make a contribution to the charity of each host's choice. That amount will match the cumulative winnings of all contestants who compete during the guest host’s tenure.

The special guest hosts and their schedules are as follows:

CNN Anchor, Anderson Cooper is the host until April 30th.

60 Minutes Correspondent, Bill Whitaker will host from May 3- May 14

Former Jeopardy! Champion, Buzzy Cohen will host the Tournament of Champions from May 17- May 28.

Actress and Neuroscientist, Mayim Bialik will host from May 31- June 11

TODAY co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie will host from June 14- June 25

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta will host from June 28-July 9

Good Morning America co-anchor, George Stephanopoulos will host July 12- July 16

Good Morning America co-anchor, Robin Roberts will host July 19-July 23

Actor and Reading Rainbow host, LeVar Burton will host July 26- July 30 (sometimes online petitions work!)

CNBC Host, David Faber will host August 2- August 6

Fox Sportscaster, Joe Buck will host August 9- August 13

I'm so excited that LeVar Burton is getting a turn at the podium! An online petition was signed by 245,000 people to give LeVar Burton the role of host. But, a guest host position is the first step!

LeVar Burton said in a tweet, "I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting 'Jeopardy!', and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

These are all the hosts for this season. No word on when a permanent host will be named or if guest hosts will continue.