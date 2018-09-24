Jelly Belly is Releasing Harry Potter Chocolate Wands

Calling all Harry Potter fans, Jelly Belly has just released a brand new treat that is coming to a candy aisle near you! Jelly Belly Candy Company in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing Harry Potter chocolate wands just in time for the Halloween season.

The 1.5-oz. chocolate wands are replicas of the main characters, Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley. Each box comes with a sheet of spells fans will recognize from the series. The company is also releasing new Chocolate Frog collectible cards, gummy creatures, and a wild new Bertie Bott’s Every-Flavour Beans Gift Box.

Wands $9.99

Crests $6.50

Chocolate Creatures $3.99

Chocolate Frogs $3.99

Gummis $2.25

Slugs $2.99

Bertie Botts Grab and Go $2.99

Bertie Botts Flip Top Box $1.99

Bertie Botts Gift Box $7.99

The new chocolate wands are scheduled to arrive in various stores across the country on October 1, 2018. You can see which stores in our area will have them in stock by going to jellybelly.com/store-locator .

Seems like the perfect gift for the Harry Potter fan in your life!

Source: jellybelly.com