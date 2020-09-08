Jelly Belly Founder Giving Away Candy Factory (Video Included)

It feels just like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, minus the Oompa Loompas of course.

David Klein, founder of California-based Jelly Belly is about to retire, but before he does, the man known as the Candyman is going out with a bang.

In the spirit of Willy Wonka, Klein has created a golden ticket game, where one lucky person could unlock an entire candy factory for themself. But don't worry, he doesn't have a chocolate river, so you don't have to worry about falling in.

How does the contest work and what's the catch? Here are the rules.

A Special "Golden Necklace" will be hidden in each of the 50 states

For a fee of about $50 at the contest's website you will get a ticket to a scavenger hunt to find the necklace in your state.

If you find the necklace, you'll win 5 grand and be qualified for the grand prize

Then one of the qualifiers will a key to the candy factory

So, you might be asking "how legitimate is this contest?" Well, you wouldn't be the first to ask that question. Others are questioning the legitimacy of the contest as well, and it does stand to reason that Klein wants to give himself a nice retirement gift with all of the profit he'll be making off the tickets. But, you be the judge yourself. Watch the video below and decide.