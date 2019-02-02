Dreams do come true and for me, my dream of being on the Dan Le Betard Show came true on radio row as I was able to be a part of the Thursday edition.

For years, we have been trying to get Stugotz in Sioux Falls for a 'Stugotz Day' only to be turned away by the ultimate negotiator time and time again.

We have met his demands of a private jet, warmer weather, talent fee, security guards and so much more, yet we haven't been unable to secure a 'Stugotz Day'.

So Dan Le Batard finally let me get on the air and give Stugotz a piece of mind.

Not only was I featured on the radio show, but I also made it to their simulcast on ESPN as well.

Even with the added pressure, I was unable to secure a date for Stugotz Day and it is likely I will keep delivering on his demands and fall short each and every time.

Regardless if a Stugotz day ever does come to fruition or not, I am forever grateful to Dan and the show for putting me on and allowing me to hang out on national TV and radio.

IT WAS TRULY AWESOME!!!

Here is an "Audio Only" version: