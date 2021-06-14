One of the most popular comedians of all-time is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Jeff Foxworthy and the "Tennessee Kid" Nate Bargatze are joining forces for a hilarious night of comedy in the midwest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 18 at 10:00am local. Fan presales will begin Wednesday, June 16 at 10am local. You can follow this link to purchase tickets, or www.jefffoxworthy.com

Foxworthy is the author of 26 best-selling books, millions of CD's, and is ultra-famous for his brand of redneck jokes. Nate Bargatze keeps it clean (as does Foxworthy) and constantly sells out his comedy tours.

The night before (8/21) Foxworthy and Bargatze will perform in Lincoln, Nebraska for the appropriately named Raincheck Tour.

Check out Bargatze on the new Netflix special The Greatest Average American now streaming.

