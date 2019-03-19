Jazzfest 2019 Lineup Announced

The annual Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Festival, JazzFest, has become a summer favorite for Sioux Falls and the region. JazzFest is a two-day outdoor musical event, featuring two stages of music and is FREE to the public. In addition to the great music, there is also food and art vendors, beer and wine gardens, arts and crafts, fireworks and more!

The dates are Friday, July 19 - Saturday, July 20, 2019!

JazzFest will once again take place at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, SD. JazzFest 2019 marks the festival’s 28th celebration year!

Main Stage, Friday, July 19, 2019:

6:00 PM Miss Myra & the Moonshiners

7:45 PM Carolyn Wonderland

9:30 PM Tower of Power - 50th Anniversary

Main Stage, Saturday, July 20, 2019:

12:00 PM Rich Show

1:30 PM Jazz Camp 2019 presents: Rob Parton

3:00 PM The Jack Brass Band

5:00 PM MarchFourth

7:00 PM Joanne Shaw Taylor

9:30 PM Here Come the Mummies

The Second Stage: Friday:

5:30 PM Tempo

7:00 PM High Rise

8:30 PM Stovepipes

The Second Stage: Saturday:

12:00 PM Jazz Fest Jazz Camp

1:30 PM Taylor Shae

3:00 PM Fissure Jazz

4:30 PM Kobe Provost

6:00 PM The Ruralist

7:30 PM High Rise

9:00 PM Aundre Myles

Results Radio is once again proud to partner with SFJB to help bring this great entertainment to Jazzfest 2019! Check here for more information.

*Lineups are subject to change so be sure to download the free Jazzfest app in your app store.