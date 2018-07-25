Last Sunday, Georgia State Representative Jason Spencer appeared in a surreal and upsetting segment on Sacha Baron Cohen ’s new Showtime series Who Is America? Cohen, disguised as an Israeli “anti-terror expert,” got Spencer to scream racial slurs, adopt a stereotypical Chinese accent, take upskirt photos of a woman in a burka, and then attack him with his naked buttocks. (Technically, it was a simulated attack. But it was with his unsimulated naked buttocks.)

Condemnations from both parties swiftly followed. Although he initially insisted he would not resign, Spencer finally bowed to pressure last night and emailed his resignation to the Speaker of the Georgia House.

In case you missed it the segment when it first aired, here it is in all its glory and ignominy:

Spencer, who once said Democratic colleagues might “ go missing ” if Confederate statues were removed, initially told the Washington Post that Cohen had duped him and “took advantage of my paralyzing fear that my family would be attacked.” He believed he was participating in a “demonstration video” about self-defense techniques that would be shown in Israel. Which, in his mind, made it all okay!

Clearly, Who Is America? is going to be a must-watch through the rest of its first season; it airs Sunday nights on Showtime. Who will resign next?!?