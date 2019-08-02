Jason Isbell to Washington Pavilion

Maybe you've heard, Jason Isbell is coming to Sioux Falls for an August 6, 2019 performance at the Washington Pavilion. See Jason Isbell in a special acoustic performance! According to the Washington Pavilion website;

Grammy Award® Winner Jason Isbell returns to the Washington Pavilion for a special acoustic performance, featuring songs from his acclaimed albums "The Nashville Sound," "Something More Than Free" and "Southeastern." Renowned Oklahoma songwriter John Moreland opens the show.

Tickets to see Jason Isbell are on sale and available now right here.