Jameson Rogers to Sioux Empire Fair

Just announced, Jameson Rogers is coming to this summer's Sioux Empire Fair. See Jameson Rogers along with Larry Fleet in the Grandstand at this summer's fair Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The show is FREE with paid fair admission on the Main Stage! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. VIP area tickets are $20 per person per day and will be on sale Wednesday, July 7th at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office in the Armory on the north end of the fairgrounds.

More details on this show coming soon so check back often.

